39 Mfantsipim students yet to report – Headmaster

More than two weeks after the re-opening of Senior High Schools (SHSs) for Final year and Second-year ‘Gold Track’ students, some thirty-nine students of the Mfantsipim School have not reported.

Reverend Emmanuel Kojo Aidoo, Headmaster of the School who made this known said efforts were being made to contact the parents of the students to ascertain why they had not reported to school.

He was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the Central and Western Regional chapters of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) presented some sanitary items to the School on Monday.

The items presented were 70 veronica buckets, 250 pieces of hand sanitizers, 70 washing basins and 80 pieces of paper towels.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his address on Sunday, May 31, directed all educational institutions including; Universities to re-open for final year students to complete their studies.

Second-year Gold Track SHS students were included to complete the second semester which was truncated as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, compelling the Government to close schools amidst many other measures to check its spread.

The Headmaster expressed gratitude to the old boys for their continuous support in the COVID-19 period and implored other old students to do same to complement government’s efforts in ensuring that the students were safe throughout their stay on campus.

He said the school was adhering to the safety protocols instituted by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Kenneth Aikins, President of MOBA-Central said the donation was informed by their needs assessment which suggested that the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other items provided by the Government was not sufficient.

He said MOBA recognised the need to support government’s effort in ensuring that the students remained safe on campus, while they completed their academics amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his part, Mr Koame Mieza Edjah, former Headmaster of the School and President of MOBA-Western called for total compliance of the established safety and health protocols to help win the fight against the virus.

Source: GNA