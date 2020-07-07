Osafo-Maafo tests positive for COVID-19

Share this with more people!

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has tested positive for COVID-19 and started self-isolation and treatment from home.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced this in Accra on Tuesday at the bi-weekly media update on COVID-19 case count and management situation.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the disclosure was in consonance with the Government’s transparency and with the permission of Mr Osafo-Maafo.

He said the Senior Minister was doing well and wished him and other citizens receiving treatment for COVID-19 a speedy recovery.

“Senior Minister Osafo-Maafo has been informed that his sample taken has returned positive for COVID-19,” Oppong Nkrumah said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah encouraged individuals who had tested positive for the respiratory disease to voluntarily give out information about their status to help in public education and curb the stigmatisation associated with the contagion.

The Minister said President Akufo-Addo was continuing his third day of self-isolation measure against COVID-19 as he works from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House.

The President, according to the Minister, was conducting state business through telephone and other technologies as well as following up on COVID-19 response plan and other broader 2020 workplan of his administration.

The Minister, on behalf of the President, expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the best wishes.

President Akufo-Addo has since Saturday, July 4, been in self-isolation after coming into contact with a close associate who tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 891 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 21, 968 cases after 316,798 tests.

There have been seven more deaths increasing the death toll to 129.

The recoveries and discharges had increased to 17,156 with the active cases standing at 4,683.

There are, however, 22 severe cases, with six persons critically ill and five patients on ventilators.

Source: GNA