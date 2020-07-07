Home / General News / Ghana records nearly 2000 COVID-19 cases within 24 hours

Ghana records nearly 2000 COVID-19 cases within 24 hours

9 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Ghana has recorded a total  of 1,883 positive coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases within 24 hours.

This is coming within 24 hours after it was reported that the Minister of Health, Kwaku  Agyemang-Manu has said the government was tired and fatigued from fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the numbers continue to increase.

On the night of Monday July 6, the Ministry of Health reported 992 positive cases, raising the national figure to 21,077. Ghana announced its first two cases on March 12, 2020. By Tuesday morning, 891 new cases have been added.

A lockdown imposed on some parts of the country to control the spread was lifted on April 19, 2020, and since then the country has continued to see a steep rise in the number of infections.

