BOST shuts head office over COVID-19

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited, (BOST) has shut its head office at Dzorwulu in the Ayawaso West Municipality effective Monday, July 6 to Monday, July 13.

This was after some staff of the Company were said to have tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement issued by the Company and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the cases were confirmed when a mass testing of staff was done after a case was detected at the Company’s IT Department.

It said arrangements were being made with the Ghana Health Service to isolate and treat those who had tested positive.

The statement said an immediate fumigation exercise would be carried out soon to ensure that the safety of staff was not compromised when work resumed.

“Management would further like to assure the general public that this arrangement will not negatively impact the operations of the Company since all staff have the needed facilities and enhancements to work from home within the period,” it said.

It urged all individuals and companies to contact the Company via its online portals for business.

“We count on your usual cooperation to water down this storm and restore normalcy within the shortest possible time,” it added.

Source: GNA