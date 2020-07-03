President tours voter registration centres in Accra

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Thursday paid unannounced visits to five voter registration centres in the Greater Accra Region.

Accompanied by Messrs Lord Commey and Eugene Arhin, Directors of operations and Communications respectively, the President toured the Kanda Cluster of Schools Registration Centre in Ayawaso East, the Abossey Okai Presby Registration Centre in Ablekuma Central and the Ebenezer Funeral Parlour (1&2) Registration Centres in Weija-Gbawe.

The President also toured the Teshie Aboma Presby Church Registration Centre in Ledzokuku; and the Super Service Registration Centre in Klottey Korle, where registration officials at those centres apprised him of the registration process.

At each of the centres, where all persons were required to wear face masks, have their temperatures taken by nurses drafted for the exercise, and made to wash and sanitize their hands, there was strict adherence to social distancing, with eligible voters staying a good one metre apart, and waiting their turn to go through the process to be registered.

The registration officials told the President that majority of persons who had turned up to be registered were in possession of the Ghana Card and passports.

They also indicated that a small number of persons who came to the centres without any of the required forms of identification, submitted a completed Identification Guarantee Form, endorsed by two registered voters, to be registered and issued with a voter ID card.

The officials also informed the President that they were supplied with the needed inputs to enable everyone at the centres to observe hygiene and safety protocols that were laid out for the exercise that commenced on Tuesday, June 39, 2020.

After his tour of those centres, President Akufo-Addo urged the registration officials to adhere strictly to the set protocols outlined to ensure the safety of all persons who visited the registration centres.

He also admonished the persons who had queued at those centres to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols, whilst going through the process to be registered.

Source: GNA