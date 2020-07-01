Government directive on free water supply ends – GWCL

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is reminding the public that the government’s directive of serving Ghanaians with free water, as part of measures to curb the rapid spread of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in the country ends on Tuesday June 30, 2020.

“Customers of GWCL must please note, that from hence, the payment of water bills will be the responsibility of the customer,” a statement signed by Stanley Martey, the Chief Manager, Public Relations and Communications of the company has said.

A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Tuesday, assured customers that meter readers, and all frontline staff, would continue to adhere and practice in full, all the protocols to protect themselves and customers.

“Landlords and landladies can revert to the arrangements with tenants prior to the free water delivery. Water Vendors can/must resume their normal businesses after the last meter readings in June 2020”.

“Disconnected Customers who were reconnected to enable them enjoy the free water supply during the period, must as a matter of urgency pay their arrears to remain connected or will remain disconnected until their arrears are settled in full before their supply will be reinstated”.

The statement indicated that all GWCL collection and pay points were opened during normal working hours, saying customers could also pay their bills via mobile money channels with all the telecommunications networks.

It expressed appreciation to the government and all agencies that supported the free water supply in the country.

Source: GNA