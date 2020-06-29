Mobile money thief to serve 18 months in jail

Share this with more people!

Valis Dadzie, a 22-year-old unemployed man has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment in hard labour by a Cape Coast Circuit Court for defrauding under false pretenses.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mrs. Abena Buansi Amponsah.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Iddrisu Yakubu, told the Court that the accused person is a resident of Assin Subinsu, while his two accomplices Kweku Annor and Agyemang now at large are mobile money fraudsters.

Sergeant Yakubu said on Wednesday May 27, the three friends called the complainant Ms. Evelyn Donkor on phone and pretended to be one Mr. Lord Tettey who the complainant knew as a business partner.

Dadzie told the complainant that, they needed an electronic cash to transact a business and that he will refund the physical cash together with the service charge, to which she complied thinking it was her business partner.

After sending an amount of GH¢3,400.00 to the fraudsters, she later realized it was not her partner who requested for the money and that she had been defrauded.

The complainant reported her ordeal to the police and according to Sergeant Yakubu, the convict’s mobile number was traced, leading to his arrest and he named his accomplices.

Source: GNA