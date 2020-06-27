Merkel warns citizens to take coronavirus serious as Germany not out of danger yet

Even though Germany has weathered the coronavirus pandemic relatively well, it’s not out of danger yet, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday, warning residents against reckless behaviour.

“The danger posed by the virus remains serious,” she said, pointing to several regions where outbreaks are currently spreading quickly.

She reminded residents that stopping the spread of the coronavirus was everyone’s obligation, which means continuing to adhere to social distancing and hygiene rules. “Take it seriously, because it’s serious,” she in her weekly video message released on Saturday.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany’s infectious diseases body, reported early Saturday that it had recorded 687 new infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 193,243.

The virus death toll grew by six, to reach 8,954, added the RKI.

In the districts of Guetersloh and Warendorf, where an outbreak stemming from a meat-processing facility has forced over 600,000 into lockdown through Tuesday, the infection rate has been falling.

However, while Warendorf is below the figure of 50 new infections per 100,000 – when increased controls are triggered – Guetersloh is still well above that number, with 164.2 cases per 100,000 on Saturday.

Source: dpa