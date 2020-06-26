Second batch of Immigration officers begin counter-terrorism training

Share this with more people!

Sixty officers from the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) of the Ghana Immigration Service have begun a three-week training in counter-terrorism at Huhunya in the Eastern Region.

They constitute the second batch of trainees for the programme: codenamed; “High Risk Operational and Survival Exercise”.

It is aimed at enhancing their skills to prevent cross border crimes as well as serve as a backup force to support the Military and the Police in maintaining law and order.

Mr Isaac Luortey, the Head of Operations, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI), during a send-off ceremony in Accra, urged the officers to be disciplined and exhibit good conduct.

He indicated that the training was to mould them for special assignments and internal security at the frontiers.

“Securing our borders against transnational organised crime and activities of terrorists are very crucial to the sustenance and security of the country,” he noted.

DCOI Luortey added that they would be deployed to the borders after their training to provide the needed security for exceptional situations that required increased firepower and specialised tactics, as well as contribute to internal security by supporting the military and the police.

The Commander for RRU, Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI) Adam Osman, told the officers to take the training seriously, pay attention to details and avoid going against instructions given them.

“Whatever you do will be assessed and, therefore, take the training seriously,” he noted.

Source: GNA