Ghana records 414 new cases of COVID-19 raising total infections to 14,568

Ghana has recorded 414 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 14,568 as at Monday, June 22, with 10,907 recoveries, representing 75 percent and a death toll of 95.

The active cases now stand at 3,566, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service said on Tuesday when briefing the media on the update on count and case management.

Out of the total number of positive cases, 6019 were found through general surveillance while 8,549 were through enhanced contact tracing testing.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said 24 persons are severe and six are in critical condition, five on ventilators.

He said the latest update comes from the results of 277,550 samples that were tested by the various testing centers across the country.

The regional case counts are: Greater Accra Region – 8,075, Ashanti Region – 2,812, Western Region – 1,148, Central Region – 794, Eastern Region – 373, Volta Region – 314, Upper East Region – 271, Oti Region – 105 and Western North Region – 82.

The rest are Northern Region – 61, Savannah Region – 37, Upper West Region – 35, Bono East Region – 33, Ahafo Region – 8, North-East Region – 3, Bono Region – 3.

Source: GNA