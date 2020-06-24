Court grants GH¢100,000 bail to suspect who threatened Jean Mensah

Share this with more people!

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei of Hezekiah Prayer Ministry who allegedly threatened to cause the death of Jean Mensah, the Chairman of the Electoral Commission has been granted GH¢100,000 bail by an Accra Circuit court.

Adjei, as part of his bail conditions was to provide three sureties two of whom are to be public servants earning not less than GH¢2,000 a month.

The accused was ordered to report to the Police twice a week.

The court further directed Adjei to deposit his passport to the Court’s Registry.

He is to reappear on July 21.

Adjei charged with threat of death, unlawful possession of narcotic plants, assault on public officer, has pleaded not guilty.

Appearing before the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh for the second time, Adjei’s lawyers prayed for bail.

Mr Kwodwoga Adawudu one of the legal counsel held that his client was a good citizen with a pure heart who only gave a prophecy given to him by God and also seem to be speaking his mind.

Mr Adawudu said his client has denied the offences and under the law, one is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

He was of the view that the charges preferred against the accused did not support facts.

Defence Counsel contended that his client was not a flight risk and he was ready to stand trial.

Mr Adawudu said from the facts, prosecution has completed their investigations and they were only left with the transcription of a video.

According to defence counsel, Adjei has fixed place of abode at Spintex and would be available to stand trial.

He denied that Adjei was arrested in a container within Greda Estates.

According to him, Adjei was only lured to the said container to be arrested by the Police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, who was leading the prosecution vehemently opposed to bail, saying the Police would be extending their investigations to the regions.

ASP Asare contended that Adjei did not have a fixed place of abode.

Prosecution intimated to the court that investigation was a process and an event.

Prosecution case was that the complainant was Madam Jean Mensah and that On June 5, this year, the complainant reported to the police that whilst acting in the execution of her statutory duties as Electoral Commissioner, Adjei threatened to cause her death.

The Prosecution said based on that the complainant was interviewed by the police and statement taken.

ASP Asare said on June, 9 this year, intelligence led to the arrest of Adjei at Greda Estate in Teshie whiles granting an interview to a team of journalists in relation to a video made by him on social media.

He said the accused in the said video threatened to cause the death of Mrs Mensah.

Subsequently, Prosecution said a search conducted on Adjei revealed one infinix 5 mobile phone, a black wallet containing GH¢29.00 and a Voter ID Card.

He said ” also found on the accused was a brown waist pack which contained inter alia; one mobile charger, two suspected aphrodisiac labelled Mr Q, one brown smoking XL paper and two brown wrapped substance of dried leaves suspected to be a narcotic plant. ”

Prosecution said after the inventory was taken, Adjei admitted ownership.

Meanwhile investigations revealed that within the past four years Adjei accompanied a group which occasionally visited an orphanage by name Jehovah Rapha Foundation located at Suhum to make donations.

The prosecution said in order to facilitate the commission of “this crime and also put complainant in fear of death, on June 4, 2020, accused and five others which included a presenter from Otumfuo TV Station, in a guise of donation, visited the orphanage to donate few items which included cooked rice and face masks.”

The prosecution said further investigations disclosed that Adjei while at the orphanage with the group made a video of himself and threatened to cause the death of Jean Mensah.

According to the prosecution a careful analysis of the video disclosed the usage of abusive, threatening and insulting language against the complainant.

Some of the insults include “stupid Jean Mensah, idiot, foolish girl, you are crazy, stupid Akuffo girl.”

Prosecution said Adjei’s video was circulated on social media and on June 9, this year, he was located at Greda Estate at Teshie.

The prosecution said on June 17, this year the dried leaves was sent to the Police Forensic Laboratory.

He said on June 22, this year, result from the lab of the dried leaves tested positive for “Delta–9 tetra hydro cannabinol and cannabinol.

Prosecution said the Police is waiting for the report of transcription of the video tape of the accused.

