As the finalists of the Senior High Schools return to school on Monday, June 22, to complete their courses, the Government has announced the absorbing of their WASSCE fees, totalling GH¢75.4 million.

The gesture is the first of its kind in the nation’s history, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said on Sunday in his 12th National Broadcast to update citizens on the containment measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 313,837 SHS three students in 1,167 schools nationwide will sit for the exit examinations.

Second year students under the Gold Track programme would resume alongside the finalists.

Ahead of the re-opening, the Government, through the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education, has fumigated and disinfected all the schools.

Additionally, Government has distributed Personal Protective Equipment, including reusable facemasks, 800,000 millilitres of hand sanitizers, 36,000 rolls of tissue papers, 36,000 gallons of liquid soap and 7,200 thermometer guns to all the 1,167 Senior High Schools.

Each student, teaching and non-teaching staff, numbering some 800,000, would be provided with three pieces of reusable facemasks.

President Akufo-Addo encouraged parents and guardians to provide their wards and children with at least one face covering on their way to school.

The President said through the National Food and Buffer Stock Company, enough food supplies had been distributed to all the schools.

He added that eating in dining halls would be in appropriate numbers, saying that no visitors, mass gathering, religious and sporting activities would be permitted.

“I take this opportunity to assure all parents and guardians that Government is determined to protect the lives of the 800,000 students, teachers and non-teaching staff, who will be returning to school from tomorrow, I will be the last person to put the lives of ‘Akufo-Addo graduates’ at risk,” the President assured.

President Akufo-Addo announced that 350 buses and 840 Pickups would be distributed to schools that did not receive vehicles in 2016.

The President said: “The most efficient way to empower the population and guarantee the future is by investing in education and skill training of the youth”.

He encouraged all students, teachers and non-teaching staff to adhere strictly to the social distancing directives and comply with the hygiene and safety protocols, to prevent the spread of the contagion.

The President expressed gratitude to members of the Conference of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) and the Association of Technical Institutes (APTI) for their cooperation and agreeing on the modalities for the return of the students.

He also expressed gratitude to the authorities of third cycle education institutions, saying the return of the finalists to campus on Monday, June 15 had been generally smooth.

Source GNA