Ghana COVID-19 cases above 14,000, with over 10,000 recoveries

Ghana’s COVID-19 recoveries have risen to 10,473 after 399 new recoveries were confirmed by the Ghana Health Service.

The country’s health management body in its latest update also confirmed 290 new infections, bringing the country’s case count to 14,007.

The death toll, however, remains 85, leaving the country with 3,449 active cases.

Currently, 22 cases are considered severe with six in critical condition and on ventilators.

The new infections, according to the update were recorded in seven regions of the country.

They include Greater Accra- 162; Ashanti- 102; Bono East- 10; Central- 5; Volta- 5, Eastern- 4 and Bono- 2.

The latest infections take Greater Accra’s cases above 8, 000 (8,022), representing almost 60 per cent of the country’s total case load.

Ashanti, Western and Central regions also have case tally of 2,739; 1,142 and 794 respectively.

The rest are below:

Eastern Region- 362; Volta Region- 314; Upper East Region- 271; Oti Region- 105; Western North Region- 82; Northern Region- 61; Savannah Region- 37; Bono East Region- 23; Upper West Region- 32; Ahafo Region- Eight; Bono Region- Three; North East Region- Two.

Source: GNA