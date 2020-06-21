Ledzokuku NPP acclaims Dr Boye  

Share this with more people!

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ledzokuku constituency in the Greater Accra Region has peacefully acclaimed Dr. Benard Okoe Boye, Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku as their parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general election.

Dr Okoe Boye, in his speech at the “Acclamation Ceremony” held on Saturday, said he was thankful to the Almighty God for the peace and tranquility which has prevailed throughout the ceremony and was sure this same atmosphere would transcend into the December General Elections.

He said the delegates, council of elders, and patrons of the party had worked tirelessly to make the party in the constituency grow stronger and had imposed great confidence in him due to his good relationship with them as well as his leadership qualities.

He said the constituency was faced with some major challenges before his election to Parliament in 2016, which included construction of the LEKMA road and the Teshie Landing Beach Project.

He said the road project was about 85 per cent completed and works on the Landing Beach project was ongoing sturdily; “this has made party members and fisherfolks from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to have pledged their support for me in the coming elections”.

“Your works will speak for you better than your campaign message,” he said.

Chief Joshua McAdjei, Party Chairman for the Constituency said, those who had the intention to contest Dr Oko Boye earlier latter on stepped down because there was no need to waste, money, resources, and time knowing the abilities of their candidate.

“I am convinced that Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, Flagbearer of the party, and Dr Oko Boye will win massively in the constituency in the general elections due to their works.

He said the trend was changing, and NPP in Ledzokuku would not be considered as a swing seat any longer because of the good works of their seating Member of Parliament and previous leaders of the party in the area.

He called on members of the party not to relent even though they had the best candidate but work harder to meet their 75 per cent vote target in the general elections.

Mr Kwarteng Gyamfi, Electoral Officer of Ledzokuku Constituency was present at the ceremony to present Dr Bernard Okoe Boye as the parliamentary candidate for the Ledzokuku Constituency in the December general elections.

