NCA says no telecoms company has breached personal data and privacy

24 seconds ago ICT, Lead Story Leave a comment

The National Communications Authority (NCA) on Friday said no mobile network operator or telecommunication company has breached any personal data or privacy of customers in compliance with the requirements of law.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency by the NCA said the attention of the Authority had been drawn to some misleading media reportage regarding the breach of privacy of consumer information.

The NCA said in March, 2020, it requested passive mobile positioning data logs from mobile network operators for undertaking historical and current analysis of persons potentially infected with COVID-19 for contact tracing purposes in accordance with the establishment of Emergency Communications Systems Instrument, 2020 (E.I. 63).

It noted that the Instrument required network operators or service providers to cooperate with the NCA Common Platform to provide information to state agencies in the case of an emergency including a public health emergency.

“All MNOs i.e. AirtelTigo, Glo, MTN and Vodafone, complied with the request for information, which was subsequently processed and forwarded to the Ghana Health Service for contact tracing purposes,” the statement said.

“There was no objection by any Party in respect of COVID-19 contact tracing data request until an application for injunction order was filed.”

The NCA was established by an Act of Parliament, Act 524, in December 1996, but has been repealed and replaced by the NCA Act, 2008 (Act 769).

The Authority is the statutory body mandated to license and regulate electronic communication activities and services in the country.

Source: GNA

