We have handed over all data to GRA – GCNet

Share this with more people!

The Management of Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) says it has handed over all data from year 2002 to May 31, 2020 to the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the requisite format.

The management said the data was transformable, manageable, acceptable and transportable to any relational database management system for consumption and use in accordance with international acceptable standards, i.e. Comma Separated Values (CSV) format.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mrs. Aba Lokko, Corporate Communications Manager, GCNet said there was a trail of irrefutable evidence of confirmed receipt by GRA of all such data from GCNet/GCMS to this effect.

It said as part of the data submission to GRA, GCNet provided on two separate occasions the Column Names and Data Types and therefore, it was totally false to suggest that GCNet did not hand over data to the GRA.

The statement said GCNet was proud of the service it has rendered through its smart end-to-end e-Customs Single Window system, which facilitated trade, improved business competitiveness and ensured sustained improvements in revenue mobilization for the Government for national development over the years.

Source: GNA