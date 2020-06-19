President launches initiative to improve quality of basic education

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Thursday launched a $219 million initiative aimed at improving standards and quality in basic schools across the country.

Christened, “Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP),” the initiative, a collaboration between the Government of Ghana, the World Bank and the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development, will improve the teaching and learning outcomes in some 10,000 low‐performing basic schools in the country.

At a short ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra, President Akufo-Addo noted that despite the interventions government had made over the past years to raise the standard of basic education in the country, there was a lot more that needs to be done.

With basic level forming the building block of any educational system, he said “it is vital that our children receive quality education if they are to progress to higher levels and ultimately acquire the skills and training that are essential to building our country”.

Noting further that nations that have made rapid progress had placed education at the centre of development, the President said his administration was committed to addressing the problem of low learning outcomes in the country.

He said government was determined to ensure the was the desired improvement in learning for all of Ghana’s children, who went through the school system, in literacy, numeracy and critical thinking skills.

“Education is at the heart of the vision of growth, development and transformation of the country…It is the equalizer of opportunity and most positive way to change the fortunes of our society and thereby help us join the group of developed nations,” he said.

To that effect, the President disclosed that under the initiative, a comprehensive set of interventions are to be deployed to address the constraints of teaching to learning in basic schools.

He said the GALOP programme would provide continuous training for teachers in the early grades, in line with the new curriculum, adding that government would ensure that children in every part of the country were taught by professional teachers.

“We remain focused on ensuring equitable teacher deployment, and strengthening accountability regime,” he added.

Additionally, schools will receive teaching and learning materials; heads of schools will be trained on improved school management techniques; and supervision and assessment systems will be strengthened.

President Akufo-Addo was confident that the implementation of GALOP initiative would help improve standards and quality in basic schools.

He expressed appreciation to the World Bank to the DFID for supporting the project, and assured government remained fully committed to goals of the GALOP.

Source: GNA