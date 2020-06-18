Ghana Health Service receives enzyme supplement to support treatment of COVID-19 patients

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Wednesday, received a donation of some health products including; immune system boosters worth GH¢200, 000 from Niwi International Ghana Limited to support the treatment of sick COVID-19 patients.

The Niwi range of products included; the Nature’s Wealth Enzyme Supersorb for absorbing body fat, the Liquid Enzyme concentrate, the Oolong tea, and the Enzyme soap for effective handwashing.

Mr Emilio Okyere-Dadzie, the Country Director of Niwi International Ghana Limited, who made the presentation, said the products were all made from extracts from natural foods and herbs that were effective for strengthening the immune system, to enable the body to fight diseases.

He indicated that science had shown the effective role that enzymes played in the buildup of strong immune systems, hence the product which contained such an ingredient, also served as a food supplement to help especially persons infected with COVID-19 and were critically ill, to recover quickly.

Mr Okyere-Dadzie said the company was hopeful that its contribution would be beneficial in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr Anthony Ofosu, the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, thanked the company, saying the GHS was overwhelmed by the show of solidarity of both public and private sector institutions and individual donors, since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

He attested to the fact that a strong immune system was critical for the human body to resist infections and diseases, hence the importance of ensuring intake of nutritious foods to repair worn-out tissues.

He indicated that it was also important that in situations, where those nutrients were lacking, natural supplements could be added to boost the immune system, and said the product would be beneficial to both health workers and their patients.

He, however, called on the public to continue to stay calm as the appropriate health authorities continued to address the challenges of the spread of the virus, and to adhere to all the safety and hygiene protocols, in order to stay safe from COVID-19.

Source: GNA