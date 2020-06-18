Ghana COVID-19 cases reach over 12,000

Share this with more people!

Ghana’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 have risen to 12,590 after it confirmed 397 new cases over the past 24 hours.

The current active cases are, however, 8,114.

The latest update, provided by the Ghana Health Service, via a designated portal for the disease, announced that eight new patients had succumbed to the virus, bringing the total death count to 66.

Additionally, 84 new recoveries have been recorded since the last update, increasing the tally to 4,410 from Tuesday’s update of 4326.

As of Tuesday, June 16, the country had 13 severe cases, with four patients in critical conditions and on ventilators.

The 397 new cases, per the update were confirmed in six regions.

They are: Greater Accra Region – 249; Ashanti Region- 87; Eastern Region- 38; Northern Region- 15; Volta Region- Four and Oti Region- Four.

The Greater Accra still remains the epicenter of the disease, with a case count of 7,419, representing almost 60 per cent of the national total.

The Ashanti, Western and Central regions follow with 2362; 993 and 694 cases respectively.

The rest are:

Eastern Region- 284

Volta Region- 278

Upper East Region- 241

Oti Region- 101

Western North Region- 81

Northern Region- 52

Savannah Region- 35

Upper West Region- 32

Bono East Region- 14

North East Region- Two

Bono Region- One

Ahafo Region- One

Source: GNA