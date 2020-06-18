Alleged land guards trial adjourned to July 6

Share this with more people!

The trial of the 14 alleged land guards believed to be terrorizing Pantang residents has been adjourned to July 6.

This is to enable the prosecution to serve them with witness statements and all other documents it intended to rely on as directed by the Circuit Court presided over by Mrs. Ellen Ofei Ayeh.

The Court directed prosecution to serve them with the documents within 14 days and before the next adjourned date.

All the accused persons except Illa Ismael, who collapsed in court when the court remanded him into lawful custody, was absent.

His lawyer told the Court that he would be present on the next adjourned date.

The others are Bashiru Abdul Latif, Christian Atsu, Ali Sulemana, Augustine Agornyo, Samuel Baah and James Okyere.

The rest are Foster Nii Odoi, Mohammed Abubakari, Masawudu Sowala, Gafari Gyima, Yusif Assilfi Aminu Musa and Emmanuel Yarbi.

The accused have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, prohibition of activities of lands guards and two counts of assault.

Ishmael has additionally been charged with possession of arms and ammunitions and use of narcotic drugs.

They have since denied all the charges and failed to meet the bail conditions of GH¢100, 000 with four sureties each, one of the sureties is to be justified.

Police Chief Superintendent Mr Alex Odonkor said Mr Jonas Adu, the complainant was an employee of Jeleel Estate Developing Company, Accra whilst the accused are alleged to be land guards terrorising people on the company’s sites.

Chief Superintendent Odonkor said on May 30, 2020, the complainant and his colleagues were working on their legally acquired company’s land at Pantang when Ishmael on board an unregistered Toyota vehicle, led the other accused also on board a Toyota Hilux with registration number WR 1642-15, and an unregistered Toyota Sienna to the site.

He said the accused attacked and assaulted Kwaku Prah, Laryea Issaka, Jelilu Spam, Fosu Emmanuel, Bright Frimpong, Yaw Boakye, Eric Asante, Samuel Kuma, Enoch Obeng and Joseph Okyere on the land without any cause.

Chief Superintendent Odonkor said in the process the Police received a distress call and proceeded to the scene, but the attackers on seeing the police rushed into their cars and escaped but they were apprehended by the youth in the area who blocked the road.

He said a search in Ishmael’s vehicle revealed 12 ammunition of AK47 rifle, two pistols ammunition, a knife and dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

He said two knives and three wraps of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis were also found in the Toyota Hilux, while in the Toyota Sienna vehicle, a knife and a wrap of cannabis was retrieved.

Prosecution said the accused claimed they were contracted by GN Bank and Sarah Ama Forkuo Samampa Company to guard the land for them.

Source: GNA