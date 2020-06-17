Driver goes to prison for killing four persons

Share this with more people!

A Koforidua circuit court has sentenced a 35-year-old driver to three years imprisonment for killing four persons as a result of dangerous driving.

The accused, Mawuli Gokah, pleaded guilty to all five counts including dangerous driving and four counts of negligently causing harm. He was convicted on his own plea.

Assistant State Attorney, Ms Zennaira Adum-Atta, told the court, presided by Madam Miriam Afoh, that on November 10, 2018, the accused person was driving a Howo Tipper Truck with registration number GN7830-16 from Adeiso-Nsawam with one person on board.

On reaching an axle weighing station at Anoff, he crashed into a KIA Avella Taxi Cab with registration number GR7277-09, trapping the driver, Samuel Addo, and three passengers on board.

The three passengers, who were siblings, were identified as Emmanuel Okoe 47, Samuel Ayikoe 44, and Afrifa Boateng 29.

They were later removed from the wreckage and rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Gokah, after his arrest, was granted police enquiry bail to be reporting periodically, but was charged with the offence after investigations.

Source: GNA