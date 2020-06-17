All set for NPP parliamentary primaries in Tema

Share this with more people!

All three constituencies in Tema, which are in the hands of the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) are ready for Saturday’s primaries to elect parliamentary candidates for the December general election.

Mr Charles Boateng, Tema Central Constituency Chairman, told the Ghana News Agency that all was set for the Saturday primaries indicating that it would commence 7 am and end by 1 pm.

Mr Boateng said a total of 530 delegates were expected to vote at a designated centre in their various electoral areas instead of converging at one place.

He explained that the move was in line with the measures to prevent the spread of the corona virus, adding that all delegates were expected to obey the various protocols especially, wearing of nose masks, hand washing, use of sanitizers and social distancing.

He called for comportment among delegates and contestants saying the election was a friendly one that must have decorum.

Tema Central has four candidates namely: the two term incumbent Mr Kofi Brako, Mr Ramseyer Agyemang Prempeh, who had contested multiple times, Mr Charles Forson and Mr Yves Nii Noi Hanson Nortey.

Tema East on the other hand, is expecting a total of 766 delegates who would vote to either elect or re-elect the two times contestant Mr Benjamin Ashitey and the incumbent Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover respectively.

A total of 877 delegates would cast their votes at the various electoral areas in Tema West.

The incumbent Mr Carlos Kigsley Ahenkorah, who is a Deputy Minister of Trade, is being contested by Mr Keku Armquasia Armuzuah and Mr Kwesi Poku Bosompem, the assembly member for Sakumono and a former presiding member of Tema West Municipal Assembly.

Source: GNA