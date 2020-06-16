Ghana Parliament passes CIMG Bill 2019

Share this with more people!

Parliament on Thursday, June 4, 2020, passed the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) Bill, 2019, after the third reading in the house of Parliament.

The passage of the Bill is significant and an important landmark in the history of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG).

According to a statement from CIMG copied to the Ghana News Agency, CIMG has been pursuing the Bill for the last two decades, starting from the administration of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The Bill, it said, has therefore, gone through all subsequent administrations without any success until now.

As part of the procedure for the Bill to become Law, Parliament is expected to transmit the approved Bill to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his assent to become operational after Gazette notification, the statement said.

Dr Daniel Kasser Tee, the National President of CIMG, said: “the eventual passage of the Bill brings a huge relief to marketers, as CIMG will now have the requisite legal backing to set standards for the practice of marketing and regulate the practice of the marketing profession in Ghana.

“The Bill also empowers CIMG to provide education and training, and conduct professional examinations locally, thereby, saving the nation huge sums of foreign exchange through the payment of membership dues and examination fees to external marketing bodies.

“It is now our turn to demonstrate how beneficial the passage of this Bill is to professional marketers, student marketers and mother Ghana. We, therefore, eagerly await the signing into Law of this approved Bill by H. E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” the statement said.

Mr Kwabena Akuamoah Agyekum, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CIMG, according to the statement, expressed excitement at the news saying the Governing Council, Management and Staff of CIMG were equally elated.

He paid tribute to the President of the Republic, his cabinet members, members of the cabinet select committee, Parliament, the Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Chairman and members of the Select Committee on Education as well as the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, whose untiring efforts contributed to the passage of the Bill.

Mr Agyekum called on all members of the CIMG, to contribute their quota, by putting all hands on deck to deepen the practice of marketing in ways that would positively impact businesses, households and the Ghanaian society at large.

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) is a Marketing professional body established in 1981 with the aim to lead in the development of world class marketing professionals and practitioners for the effective practice of the profession in Ghana.

It is also, the aim of the Institute to promote the interest of both individual and corporate members through various interventions; the provision of marketing professional advice and services to corporate bodies and the promotion of marketing excellence through the institution of the CIMG Annual Marketing Performance Awards.

Source: GNA