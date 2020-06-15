Ghana Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19 as confirmed cases almost 12,000

Share this with more people!

The Minister of Health of Ghana, Kweku Agyemang-Manu has tested positive for the COVID-19 as infection rates of the virus has been rising in the country. As at Sunday June 14, 2020, the number stands at 11,964 confirmed, 7,652 active cases, 4,258 recoveries and 54 deaths.

In a recorded address to the country Sunday June 14, 2020, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo confirmed information already going round that the Minister has been infected.

Since Ghana lifted a three-week partial lockdown to control spread of the virus, there has been a spike.

The Greater Accra Region has the highest number of infections – 7,138; followed by the Ashanti Region with 2,205. The Western Region has recorded 976; the Central Region – 652; there are 263 positive cases recorded in the Volta Region; 241 in the Upper East Region; 235 in the Eastern Region; 95 in Oti Region; 81 in Western North; 37 in the Northern Region; the Upper West region has recorded 22; Bono East – 14; North East – 2; the Savannah, Bono and Ahafo Regions have all recorded one each.

Ghana announced its first two cases on March 12, 2020.

The President in his address gave a directive making wearing face masks in public mandatory.