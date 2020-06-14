Police questions Agona East MP over removal of Prof Yankah’s posters

Share this with more people!

Mrs Queenstar PokuaaSawyer, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East has been interrogated by Agona Swedru Divisional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over removal of Professor Kwesi Yankah’s posters at Mankrong-Junction.

A source close to Agona Swedru Divisional Police Command told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the case was transferred from Mankrong-Junction Police Station to Agona Swedru for further investigations.

It would be recalled that Mr Seth Arhin, Agona East Constituency Treasurer of New Patriotic Party(NPP) on April 20, reported to the Mankrong-Junction Police about the removal of Prof Yankah’s posters at the market in the town.

According to the source, the complainant said the MP on reaching Mankrong-Junction market, while on her usual rounds to distribute food items to supporters of NDC saw posters of Professor Kwesi Yankah who is the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Area and President Akufo-Addo pasted on pillars of the market.

It said Mrs Sawyer got down from her car and walked straight to the Market and allegedly removed the posters with an explanation that the edifice was built with her own funds and supporters of NPP had no right to paste posters on the pillars.

The source said the MP delayed in responding to the invitation extended to her to report to the police and offer her statement about the matter.

The delay compelled the Swedru Divisional Police Command to through the Central Regional Police Command write to the Speaker of Parliament to request for the release of Mrs Sawyyer.

According to the Source, it took about a month before the request made to the Speaker of Parliament was granted to enable Mrs Sawyer to report to the Swedru Police.

The MP had so far offered her statement to the Police and in full cooperation and pledged to respond to any further invitation concerning the case.

According to the Source, the MP told the police in her statement that her opponent had allegedly also removed her posters and pasted Prof Yankah’s poster on a billboard erected at Agona Bewadze.

The docket on the case has been sent to the Attorney’s General Office in Cape Coast for advice, it added.

Source: GNA