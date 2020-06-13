Home / General News / Doctors say our father died of pneumonia – Mr Sam’s children

The Late KK Sam

Doctors at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital have informed the family of the Late Anthony K.K. Sam, former Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive, that he died of pneumonia.

“Before our father was moved from the Effia Nkwanta Hospital on Sunday to Accra, the doctors told us he had pneumonia,” Mr Kweku Sagoe, Son of the former MCE, told the Ghana News Agency on Saturday.

Mr Sagoe was reacting to speculations that his father might have died from COVID-19, after his driver was alleged to have contracted the disease without any proper isolation.

“Our father had already tested negative for COVID-19 on two occasions and the third was done when he was taken to Accra on Sunday. We are yet to be given the results of that test”.

The Late Anthony K.K. Sam, born on October 17, 1957, died on Friday, June 12, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

Source: GNA

