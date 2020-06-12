PURC monitoring utility relief packages by government

Share this with more people!

Mr. Patrick Antwi, the Regional Manager of Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Sunyani Regional office, said they are closely monitoring the various utility service providers to make sure the implementation of the relief package announced by the President is being carried out smoothly.

He said the Sunyani Regional Office with its able staff is still committed to carrying out its mandate as regulators amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Antwi who announced this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said they aimed to make sure issues addressed by both consumers and the utility companies are resolved.

He said the various technical challenges faced by the Utility providers were expected taking into consideration the novelty of the programme.

He, therefore, assured all consumers in the Brong Ahafo region that the Commission is still dedicated to serving the public and they should not hesitate in reaching out to them for redress in issues concerning the consumption of power and water.

Miss Julia Antwi, the PRO of PURC in Sunyani has stated their dedication to serving the public amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is without constraints.

She said the Sunyani Regional office has not slowed down its activities in protecting stakeholders’ interests amidst the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

“One of the Campaigns carried out by the PURC during this pandemic is extensively educating consumers about the government’s COVID-19 electricity and water relief programme,” she said.

She said, further follow-ups and monitoring were done on how the relief was being implemented by the utility companies in the Region.

Miss Antwi said the Commission has found it necessary to be innovative and therefore created several WhatsApp platforms that are used for sharing and receiving information.

She stated that these platforms were also used in receiving complaints from consumers.

These WhatsApp platforms are active and have been used strategically to reach out to consumers in the comfort of their homes, she said.

“We advise all consumers who are having challenges accessing the relief to send their various complaints to the NEDCo or GWCL office,” she said and urged the public to draw the attention of the Commission’s office in Sunyani if their concerns were not addressed.

The PURC was set up as a multi-sectorial regulator by the Government of Ghana in October 1997 under the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission Act (Act 538) as part of the utility sector reform process to regulate the provision of utility services in the electricity and water sectors.

