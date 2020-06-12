Public trickles in for Ghana card collection

Share this with more people!

Members of the public who have registered for the National Identification Authority (NIA) Ghana card are trickling in to collect their cards after the distribution started on Wednesday.

A visit to three centres in the Ablekuma South constituency by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) showed that fewer people had gone in for their cards on Thursday compared with the turnout on Wednesday.

Madam Belinda Mensah, Senior Registration Officer of the NIA at the Ebenezer 2 and 3 Junior High School, Korle Gonno in an interview with GNA said there were 232 cards for distribution and 54 cards were issued to the registered people on Wednesday.

However, she said as at 10:05 am on Thursday only eight people had received their cards, a lower number compared to that of Wednesday.

Mr Samuel Sackey, Senior Registration Officer of the NIA at the Methodist Primary/JHS, Mamprobi said the center had 158 cards to distribute to people who had registered for the Ghana Card.

He said the centre gave out eighteen cards to people who visited the center for collection on Wednesday, but only seven people had reported as at 11:00 am on Thursday.

He attributed the low turn-out to lack of publicity and awareness of the public to the collection of cards by the NIA.

Mr Samuel Addy, NIA Senior Registration Officer at Mamprobi 2 Girls JHS, Mamprobi said officers at the centre had to call the registered people whose cards were ready for collection. The centre has 145 cards.

He said the centre issued 20 cards on Wednesday and five on Thursday morning.

He assured those whose cards were not ready for collection that they would be contacted once ready.

Source: GNA