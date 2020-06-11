Ellembelle MP calls for fight against hunger in the constituency

Share this with more people!

Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah,Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency, has encouraged his constituents to join his campaign against hunger.

The idea he said was visualized during the 2016 electioneering campaign with the establishment of the first Food Bank in Ghana in the constituency.

He said it was his primary focus was to see an extension of the Food Bank to other parts of the Constituency for vulnerable communities and needy families facing hunger challenges to fall on the Food Banks for survival.

He said about six of such facilities were needed in the District to reach out to needy families and those in the bracket of vulnerability and appealed to corporate bodies with the capacity to assist in the provision of food items to the central food Bank for onward distribution to those who required their services.

Mr. Buah who was speaking at a ceremony organized to receive a donation of food items made to the Food Bank by the Adamus Resources Limited, also called on his constituents, especially companies operating in the Ellembelle Constituency to join the campaign against hunger.

The food items worth hundreds of Ghana cedis included; 20 bags of Tom Brown, 20 bags of rice, 20 boxes of cooking oil, 10 boxes of canned fish and one big box of sugar containing mini-cube boxes among others.

Mr Anthony Nyamkeye, Acting General Manager of Adamus Resources Ltd who presented the food items to the Bank on behalf of the company said it was laudable associating with the initiative.

“We are happy to be part of this laudable initiative, we always have the poor, the vulnerable, the disabled, the orphans and the widows who are always with us, it is our hope and prayer that this initiative will be sustained”, he added.

The Chief of Ampain who is also a member of the Board presiding over the management of the Food Bank, Nana Nyameke Fofole on his part indicated that the bank would make a huger impact in the constituency.

He therefore assured of maintaining fairness in the distribution of the food items from the Bank, adding that the Board would touch base with all vulnerable families in the Constituency that needed support.

He called for a collaborative effort to sustain the programme for needy parents in the various communities.

Source: GNA