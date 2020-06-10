Emirates to operate two repatriation flights from Dubai to Accra

In an effort to assist stranded Ghanaians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) get home, Emirates plans to operate two flights from Dubai to Accra on 12 and 16 June.

A statement issued in Accra by the Airline said, flights could be booked via the Ghanaian Embassy in the UAE.

It said only citizens of Ghana, who met the entry requirements of the destination would be allowed to board.

“Passengers will be required to comply with all requirements of the destination country,” it said.

The statement said similar to other repatriation flights that Emirates has operated thus far, for health and safety reasons, the airline would offer a modified inflight service that reduces contact, and the risk of infection.

It said passengers would be required to apply social distancing guidelines during their journey and wear their own masks when at the airport and on board the aircraft.

It said travellers should arrive at Dubai International airport Terminal three (3)for check-in, three hours before departure.

Emirates’ check-in counters will only process passengers holding confirmed bookings.

Source: GNA