UCC outlines COVID-19 safety protocols ahead of re-opening for final year students

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has outlined a number of COVID-19 safety measures as it prepares for resumption of academic work for its final year students.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, May 31, in his address to the nation on updates to Ghana’s enhanced response to the coronavirus pandemic, eased the ban on public gathering to among others, allow for the partial resumption of academic activities.

The university has thus, expressed it preparedness, indicating that the measures put in place were to avoid the spread of the virus among students, staff and the university community.

A statement issued and signed by the Registrar, Mr John Kofi Nyan and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said all halls, library and academic areas would be fumigated before re-opening on Monday, June 15.

As part of the measure, all final year students would be accommodated in the halls of residence with a maximum of two students in a room,

However, students who had special cases justifying their stay in self-rented hostels would be considered on the merit of their cases.

According to the statement, a special room, at least one in each hall would be designated for quarantine and management by the university’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Task-force.

To strictly observe social distancing protocol, only large lecture theatres would be used for revision, examination and tutorials.

In addition, students, staff and the entire university community are required to comply with the “No face mask no entry” policy adding that, each student would be provided with two masks.

Veronica buckets, soaps and hand sanitizers would be provided at entry points to facilities such as the halls, library, lecture theatres and all academic areas.

There would be no movement in other halls and students would have their temperatures taken before entering into the halls and other facilities.

Also, there would be no church services and other large gathering, the statement added.

To ensure compliance, the statement said, management would engage the student leadership on how to practicalise the measures outlined.

Source: GNA