Managing Director of Nyaho Medical Centre tests positive for COVID-19

Share this with more people!

Dr Elikem Tamaklo, the Managing Director (MD) of Nyaho Medical Centre (NMC) has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), but he did not get it in the line of duty, a press release issued by the Centre, on Saturday, said.

The release said that Dr Elikem’s diagnoses, which was made known on June 04, had affected his family, “but we are happy to say that they are all well, have been self-isolated together and are taking all the medical advice and precautionary measures”.

It, however, explained that as part of the Organisation’s Business Continuity Plan, non-clinical staff (including the MD) had been working remotely from home through virtual meetings since March 23, 2020, to enable efficient social distancing at the Centre, as well as to create enough room for clinical staff to continue to provide quality care to patients.

Due to these and other measures, it said, Dr Tamaklo, over the last two weeks, had not been physically present on the hospital’s premises, and thus, “we can confirm that the exposure was from the community”.

It said in adherence to the stipulated protocols, Dr Tamaklo and his family were currently under quarantine and would be compliant with all the necessary guidance from the District Health Team, who had worked closely with the NMC, in the follow-up and treatment of patients.

The release said in short video to all employees, Dr Tamaklo said: “I am currently doing well, but felt it important to fully live out the Nyaho leadership standards and commitment to building a culture of trust.

“The stigma that some have had to endure is unfair, unfounded and has no basis.”

Dr Tamaklo had stated that through no fault of theirs, these persons had been exposed to an invisible threat, a virus, and now had to remain focused not only on their journey to recovery, but also ensure that of their families and their wider community.

“We all need to continue to do our best and remain disciplined by observing all the recommended preventive measures, such as washing hands with soap under running water, frequent use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing measured when in public and in enclosed spaces,” he said.

He also pleaded with the members of the public to adhere to the order of wearing of face masks whenever interacting with others, and being sensitive to their own health to self-isolate when they felt unwell.

They should also seek medical advice as soon as possible for quick diagnosis and treatment.

The release emphasised that the Nyaho Medical Centre continued to operate 24 hours, seven days a week, providing quality care to its patients.

It said based on his present health condition, Dr Tamaklo would, however, be taking a short leave of absence to focus on his recovery, and in his absence, Dr Victoria Lokko, the Medical Director, would be overseeing all clinical affairs, while Dr Emmanuel Agyei, the Operations Director, would also supervise all operational matters of the Centre.

Source: GNA