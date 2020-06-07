Home / General News / Ghana confirms 176 new COVID-19 infections raising cases to 9,638

Ghana confirms 176 new COVID-19 infections raising cases to 9,638

10 hours ago General News Leave a comment

Ghana’s Covid-19 case count has increased to 9,638 following the confirmation of 176 new infections.

This comes barely a day after 294 new infections were recorded.

According to the Ghana Health Service portal, 89 more persons have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 3,636. The death toll remains 44, with 5,958 active cases.

The Greater Accra Region has the highest cases of 6,309 infections, followed by the Ashanti Region with 1,645.

Other regional figures are: Western – 624; Central – 489; Eastern – 166; Volta – 102; Western North – 74; Upper East – 42; Northern – 37; Oti – 28; Upper West – 22; Bono East Region – seven; North East – two; Savannah Region – one; Bono Region – one; and Ahafo zero.

Source: GNA

