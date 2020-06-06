GUTA unhappy with UNIPAS transitional arrangement

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) has expressed its displeasure with the transitional arrangement of the Ghana’s Universal Pass (UNIPASS) system, which is costing the importer more than before.

The Association therefore wants the government to act quickly to fix the challenges, to bring operations at the port to normalcy with the enhanced efficiency, promised the business community.

A statement signed by Dr. Joseph Obeng, its President, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra said prior to the introduction of the UNIPASS system, the Association was briefed on the efficiency that the new system would bring to enhance the clearing process at the ports.

“We recognise the fact that it is within the remit of the government to bring any system that will enhance trade facilitation and increase revenue for the state.”

The statement said the Association was assured of a smooth transition and that the pilot programmes took place at other places other than the Tema Port and “this is why GUTA was mute and observing the trend of affairs”.

It expressed its surprise that the system was full of challenges – causing delays, something that was putting financial strain on the importer, in terms of demurrage and rent charges.

“We want to know, who bears the cost of such charges of demurrage and rent, since the importer, is not the cause of the problems in the implementation of the new system”, the statement added.

Source: GNA