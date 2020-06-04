NPP endorses Akufo-Addo as 2020 Presidential Candidate

Share this with more people!

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party, has endorsed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the sole Presidential Candidate for the 2020 General Election.

“The National Council of our party also accepted a report from the National Vetting Committee that indicated that at the opening and closing of nomination for Presidential candidature of our party, it is only one person, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic who filed at the end of closing of nomination.

“So the National Council has endorsed that decision that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the sole candidate of the New Patriotic Party and very soon, we will communicate to the general public, his acclamation.”

Mr John Boadu, the General Secretary of the Party, who announced this on Wednesday after a National Executive and National Council Meeting in Accra, said the Party, would also hold its 2020 Parliamentary Primaries on June 20 in all the 168 constituencies, where they have sitting Members of Parliament.

The Party, he said, would ensure that members strictly adhered to the COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service, during the Primaries, to prevent the of the virus.

He gave an assurance that the Party would soon come out with a list of candidates contesting on the ticket on the Party, as decided by the NEC.

Source: GNA