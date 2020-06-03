EC pilots new voters registration

Share this with more people!

The Electoral Commission (EC) today commenced the piloting of the new voters registration in all 16 regional capitals ahead the nationwide exercise to be conducted at over 33,367 polling centres later this month.

Mrs Sylvia Annoh, Acting Director of Public Affairs of the Commission, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the test run, was to identify potential challenges to enable the technical team address them.

She said all Ghanaians of 18 years and above and of sound mind were expected to register when the exercise begins at the end of June to July ending.

She said there would be a three-day mop-up exercise for those who might not be able to register during the period.

Mrs Annoh said applicants were expected to present either a Ghanaian passport or Ghana card as proof of identification or have two guarantors to enable them register.

“Persons who do not have the two specify identification must resort to the guarantor option. Each guarantor or registered voter can guarantee for as many as 10 applicants,” she said.

To ensure safety of applicants, Mrs Annoh said the Commission had put in place safety measures and urged the public to observe the protocols.

Mrs Annoh said, for instance, only 25 people, including registration officials would be permitted at the registration centre at any given time and it would be compulsory to wear a nose mask before entering a registration centre.

She said the temperature of people would be taken, provision of water and liquid soap for handwashing before one could join a queue.

She said in practising social distancing, people in the queue would be required to maintain a minimum of one metre.

According to her, all scanners would be sanitised with alcohol wipes before the fingerprints of people were captured after which those whose details had been captured would also be provided with hand sanitisers to clean their hands before leaving the registration centres.

Mrs Annoh said all officials of the EC would also be in appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure not just their safety but all those going through the registration exercise.

Source: GNA