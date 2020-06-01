PLHIV needs support to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

Share this with more people!

Mr Dramani Yakubu, the Technical Coordinator of the Technical Support Unit (TSU) of the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) in the Upper West Region, has called for support for Persons Living with HIV (PLHIV) to enable them adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

He said since people with weaker immune systems and other underlining health conditions were more susceptible to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was appropriate to pay attention to PLHIV especially the weaker ones whose immune systems might have been compromised.

Mr Yakubu, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Wa, lauded government for establishing the COVID-19 Response Fund and all who have made generous contributions to the fund.

He, however, appealed to government to give special attention to PLHIV by donating some of the personal hygiene equipment and food items to enable them observe all other protocols to limit the risk of contracting the disease and suffering its attendant consequences.

“Staying at home, regular washing of hands with soap under running water and using alcohol-based hand sanitizers all cost money which some PLHIV cannot afford”, he said.

“It is on these grounds that I encourage all those with the means to show love and support to PLHIV in this COVID-19 times”, Mr Yakubu said.

The Technical Coordinator expressed fear that PLHIV risked suffering the burden of double stigma should they also test positive for COVID-19, adding that they lived in a society rife with stigma.

Source: GNA