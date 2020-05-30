Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ghana goes up to 7,768

COVID-19 cases in Ghana has reached 7,768, according to the Ghana Health Service.

The Greater Accra is still has the highest number of cases with 5,430; the Ashanti Region has the second highest with 1,183; the Western Region – 405, Central – 381; the Eastern Region has 117, the Volta Region has 71; the Western North Region has 65; North Region has 37; Oti Region – 26; the Upper East Region has 26 cases; the Upper West has 22; North East Region -2; Savannah Region – 1; Bono Region- 1; Bono East Region – 1; and the Ahafo Region has no case yet.

There are 35 deaths and 2,540 recoveries.

Ghana announced its first two confirmed cases on March 12, 2020.