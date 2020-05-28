Two granted GH¢530,000 bail over unlawful damage

Share this with more people!

An Accra Circuit Court has granted two persons a GH¢530,000.00 bail with two sureties each for allegedly causing damage to an eight bedroom storey building valued GH¢525,000.00.

Prince Asiamah Mintah, banker and Nana Obeng Yeboah, trader denied conspiring to cause unlawful damage and they are to make their next appearance on June 16, 2020 for trial.

Police Chief Inspector William K. Boateng told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah that Pastor Paul Tetteh Nyewunu is the complainant in the case and resident at Mataheko near Tema while the accused also reside at Community 19, Tema.

Chief Inspector Boateng said in December 2007, one Mr Alex Assenso, a witness in the case and the owner of the building bought a parcel of land situated at Community 18 also in Tema from one Worlumo Borketey Larweh of the Nungua Traditional Council.

He said Mr Assenso then put up the eight bedroom storey building on the land and left it in the care of complainant, adding that Mr Assenso became alarmed when he started receiving ground rent letters from the Tema Development Corporation in the name of one Alexander Yaw Kudziku.

Prosecution said Mr Assenso contacted Kudziku who agreed to resell the land to him of which negotiations could not materialize, since the land was sold to accused by one Kojo Danso whilst Mr Assenso’s building was under construction.

He said on July 15, 2019, at about 0700 hours, the accused hired a bulldozer and razed down the entire uncompleted building in the presence of its occupants.

Chief Inspector Boateng said a formal complaint was lodged with the Klagon Police which led to the arrest of the accused.

During investigations, Assenta Property Consultants conducted a valuation on the property and gave the value as GH¢525,000.00.

He said in their cautioned statement, they admitted causing damage to the building and claimed they were the rightful owners, however, they could not provide any documents as well as an order from the court to support their actions.

After investigations, they were charged and put before court.

