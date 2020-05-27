Western Region identified as current COVID-19 hotspot

Share this with more people!

The Western Region has been identified as COVID-19 hotspot as such Health Experts would be dispatched to step-up containment efforts, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General, Ghana Health Service stated in Accra on Tuesday.

The move had become necessary as the Region recorded 57 new cases in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and Tarkwa area, Dr Kuma-Aboagye, stated at a media briefing to provide a situational update on COVID-19 in the country.

He said the Health Experts activity would be carried out just as it was done in Obuasi to control any possible spread.

He said although the Region had already isolated, and self-identified the people through enhanced contact tracing, which is ongoing to aid containment, there is the need for back-up from the Health Experts.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye revealed that the Savannah Region has also recorded its first COVID-19 case which involves a 31-year-old who works in Salaga but lives in Tamale in the Northern Region.

He said the sample of the person was taken on May 15, 2020 as part of the enhanced surveillance.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye noted that in regions that do not have cases, they continue searching for at-risk people adding that was how the person was picked in the Savannah Region.

“So the case was picked in East Gonja, the person is asymptomatic but has been cooperative and is in self-isolation in Tamale,” he stated.

The GHS Director-General noted that the Savannah Regional team had identified 12 contacts; in both Savannah and Northern Regions who are all being followed up for the next 14-days.

He added that clinical review by the psychologist was also ongoing.

Ghana has recorded a total of 6,964 cases of COVID-19, with 2,097 recoveries and 32 death.

Source: GNA