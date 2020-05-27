Four Nigerians arrested for illegal entry into Ghana and bribery

Personnel of Sogakope Inland Immigration Checkpoint of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have arrested three Nigerians for illegal entry into Ghana.

The Nigerians; Emmanuel Christopher, Chukuma Onyiauka, and Sylvia Jamaho entered the country with the assistance of some Togolese nationals through an unapproved route at the eastern frontier but were intercepted at the Sogakope Inland Immigration Checkpoint.

David Jamaho, who claimed to be the brother of Sylvia, was also arrested for allegedly trying to bribe the Immigration Officials, a statement signed by Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, the Head of Public Affairs of the GIS, said on Tuesday.

The Commander of the Sogakope Inland Immigration Checkpoint, Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI) Shadrach Asangeokwa, explained that when the three Nigerians were being processed to be handed over to the Aflao Sector Command, David Jamaho showed up and allegedly offered $5,000 bribe for the sister to be released, but that was rejected by the officers.

The other two Nigerians also allegedly offered GH¢500 bribe to the officers, which was also rejected, he said.

David Jamaho is currently in the custody of the Sogakope District Immigration Command as well as the bribery exhibit, while the three Nigerians have been escorted back to the Aflao Sector Command of the GIS.

They have since been handed over to the Port Health Officials for medical screening and quarantine.

Source: GNA