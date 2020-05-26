Ghana Statistical Service conducts survey to track impact of COVID-19 on businesses

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) will on Tuesday begin the conduct of a Business Tracker Survey to track the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on businesses in the country.

The survey, being done in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Bank, will run from Tuesday, May 26 to June 20, 2020.

The survey, which involves the use of telephone interview for data collection will identify and measure the impact of the coronavirus disease on small, medium and large scale establishments operating in the country.

The survey will also assess measures put in place by businesses to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 as well as efforts to build better recovery for businesses.

The outcome of the survey will enable government and development partners come out with measures to alleviate the impact of the disease on businesses.

Commenting on the survey, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the Government Statistician, said results from the survey would inform policy directions in protecting jobs and safeguarding progress of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The findings will also provide insights into keeping the promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) alive as a tool to handle future pandemics and protect jobs and businesses.

“The Ghana Statistical Service wishes to assure owners of establishments that information provided on businesses will not be disclosed to anyone or entity in any form,” he said.

The data collection does not require payment of money, and under no circumstance should an establishment be required to pay any amount to any person.

Ghana Statistical Service called for the cooperation of establishments, media and the public to ensure the success of the exercise.

Source: GNA