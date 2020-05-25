Two unemployed men jailed 20 years for stealing

Share this with more people!

Two unemployed men who broke into a businessman’s room and stole assorted items at Mempeasem near Cape Coast have been jailed 10 years each by a Cape Coast Circuit Court.

They stole a 50-inch Panasonic television worth GH¢4,000.00, Hpelitebook laptop computer valued at GH¢10,044.00, six blenders, four pressing irons, two ceiling fans, one gas burner stove and a 32-inch LG television valued GH¢4,400.00.

The convict, Kwame Atta, 23 and Ekow Appiah 36, pleaded guilty to all the charges leveled against them.

The charges were two counts of conspiracy to steal, unlawful entry, seven counts of stealing and two counts of causing unlawful damage.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector John Asare Bediako, told the Court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Arthur Smith that the complainant, Mr Samuel Ali Bakry trades in electrical appliances at Mempeasem, near Cape Coast, where he also lives.

The convicts reside at Kakumdo and Abura respectively.

Atta having once worked as a caretaker in the complainant’s house, on Tuesday, January 7, used the complainant’s duplicate keys and opened his door and entered with Appiah, stole 50-inch Panasonic television worth GH¢4,000.00 and Hp laptop computer valued GH¢10,044.00.

On Thursday, 16 January, the two again broke into three rooms of the complainant’s house, damaged doors and stole six blenders, four pressing irons, two ceiling fans, one gas burner stove and 32-inch LG television, all valued GH¢4,400.00.

According to the Prosecutor, they were spotted by an eye witness who raised an alarm leading to the arrest of Atta with a 32-inch television.

But, Appiah managed to escape with some of the items to his house and escaped again on seeing Atta leading the Police to his house.

However, on Monday, April 13, 2020, Appiah was arrested at a ghetto in Abura in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

The stolen television and laptop, according to the Prosecution, were sold to one Kwaku Anokye and the Laptop to a man identified by the Police as Aggrey.

The two are on the run and the Police is on their heels.

Source: GNA