May salary will be paid on schedule – CAGD

18 mins ago

The Controller and Accountant-General Department has said that May salary for Government Workers would be paid on schedule without any delays

This follows publications making rounds on various social media platforms of a supposed delay in the payment of May salary for Government Workers.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mr Cephas N. Dosoo, the Head of Public Relations said the Department’s attention was drawn to publication making round on social media with caption: “Government workers salary validation in limbo as Controller encounters a technical challenge”.

It said: “Management wishes to assure the public that payroll run is ongoing and that salaries for the month of May will be paid on schedule”.

Source: GNA

