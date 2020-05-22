New voters’ registration likely to start late June

The Electoral Commission is likely to commence the 2020 Voter Registration Exercise towards the end of June, a highly placed source has revealed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.

The register would be used for the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

To ensure that the public observed safety precautions, the Commission as part of its sensitization campaign shared an educational poster on its social media handles.

The poster outlined a five-step measure people had to observe, including; wearing of masks, checking of temperature, social distancing, hand washing, and use of hand sanitizers.

According to the source, the registration would be conducted on a cluster basis at 33,367-registration centres nationwide.

The registration envisaged to be completed between 30 and 40 days would be done in four phases.

The Commission is collaborating with health officials to ensure the safety of every registrant.

The source reiterated that the EC would put in place concrete measures by providing a conducive atmosphere at all registration centres to protect its stakeholders from the virus among others.

It will be recalled that EC in early January, announced their decision to compile a new voter’s register for the upcoming elections, claiming the current one was bloated without effective means of cleaning it.

It said as a result, the EC had to use manual verification where voter’s fingerprints could not be verified.

Source: GNA