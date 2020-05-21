Home / General News / Police arrests Bishop Obinim over publication of false news, forgery

Police arrests Bishop Obinim over publication of false news, forgery

Obinim

Bishop Daniel Obinim,  the founder of the International God’s way church, was Tuesday arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over the publication of false news and falsification of documents.

Bishop Obinim was, however, arraigned at a Magistrate’s Court, in Accra, and granted a  GHC100,000.00 bail with three  sureties – one to be justified.

He is to make his next appearance on June 1, 2020.

This was contained in a press release signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ms Juliana Obeng, Head of the Public Affairs of the CID, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra.

The statement said the arrest was effected on a bench warrant.

“Bishop Daniel Obinim was arrested on a warrant of arrest issued by the Court,” it said.

“He has been charged with the offences of Publication of false news and Forgery of document contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other offences Act, 1960 (ACT 29) respectively”.

The statement said the lead pastor  was also under investigation for other offences levelled against him.

“The CID Administration, however, entreats the public to disregard the video circulating on social media on the arrest of Bishop Obinim, ” it said, explaining that, it had no relation with his arrest on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Source: GNA

