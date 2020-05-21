Ghana confirmed cases of COVID-19 now 6,269

Ghana has recorded 173 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the tally to 6,269.

There are, however, 125 new recoveries, which bring the total to 1,898.

The fatalities remain at 31 from the last update on Tuesday, May 19.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), which gave the update on its Covid-19 information designated portal, however, said eight patients were in critical condition.

The active cases are 4,340.

The GHS said 187,929 tests have been conducted nationwide.

On Tuesday, it said the cases from the General Surveillance stood at 1,920; Enhanced Contact Tracing – 4,234; and Quarantined cases in Accra and Tamale -115.

The regional breakdown of the confirmed cases are as follows: Greater Accra, the hotspot, – 4,582; Ashanti-921; Central-285; Western-170; Western North-57; Eastern-106; Volta-41; and Northern-31.

The rest of the region are Oti-26; Upper East-26; Upper West-21; North East-2; and Bono -1.

However, Bono East, Ahafo and Savannah regions have not yet recorded any COVID-19 cases.

Source: GNA