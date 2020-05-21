Fee waiver for digital banking transactions extended to June 20

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Association of Bankers (GAB) and the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhlPSS) have agreed to extend the waiver of fees on digital banking platforms to June 20, 2020.

The waiver of fees, which took effect on March 23, 2020 was part of measures put in place to encourage customers to use digital payment alternatives or transactions and reduce contacts with banknotes to avoid the possible spread of the novel Coronavirus disease.

They, therefore, encouraged all customers to continue using their alternate digital banking platforms and visit physical branches of Banks only when it was ‘absolutely important and necessary’ to do so.

This was contained in a statement jointly issued by the Chief Executive Officers of GAB and GhIPSS and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“The two Institutions reiterate and advise their customers to observe full compliance with the protocols issued by the World Health Organisation, the Ghana Health Service and the President of the Republic to stem the spread of COVID 19,” the statement said.

Source: GNA