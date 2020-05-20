Police will continue to arrest those who refuse to wear nose masks – Minister

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, has warned that the police would continue to arrest recalcitrant persons who refuse to wear face masks as had been directed by the President.

He said the wearing of face or nose masks was now mandatory and the police together with other security agencies, would ensure that everybody complied with it as part of measures to contain the further spread of the coronavirus in the Region.

Speaking at the launch of an exercise to disinfect and fumigate all police stations, barracks and security installations in the Ashanti Region in Kumasi, Mr Osei Mensah, commended the regional police command for arresting and committing recalcitrant persons to do community work.

The police as part of measures to enforce the wearing of the nose masks in the Region, have been arresting those who breach the directive and commit them to undertake community works such as cleaning the drains, weeding, picking of litters in public places, as well as sweeping of streets in Kumasi.

This action by the police had had positive impact since most people now wear the nose masks and the Regional Minister is very happy about the outcome.

The fumigation exercise, is being conducted by the Zoomlion Company Limited in over 158 police stations and barracks in the Region.

It is part of several measures put in place by the government to improve upon environmental health in public places.

Already, all markets, lorry parks and Senior High Schools in the country, have been fumigated to rid them of micro-organisms, rodents and reptiles.

Mr Osei Mensah said the government was doing all these with huge financial commitments aimed at containing the further spread of the virus in the country.

He pledged the support of the Regional Coordinating Council to ensure the success of the exercise in the Region.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr David Agyeman Adjem, Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, said the exercise had become necessary in view of the confirmation of COVID-19 positive cases in some police cells and barracks.

He asked the officers to cooperate with the Zoomlion officials to ensure the success of the exercise.

