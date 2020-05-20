Concerned citizens appeal to President to remove Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE

Share this with more people!

The Concerned Citizens Association of Tarkwa-Nsuaem in the Western Region has appealed to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reconsider his decision to revoke the appointment of Mr Gilbert Kennedy Asmah as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem.

According to the group, the news has stunned majority of the citizens within the Municipality because his leadership has contributed immensely to the development of Tarkwa-Nsuaem.

Mr Kofi Bosco, spokesperson for the group, said this when he addressed the media at a press briefing held on Monday at Tarkwa.

He stated that Mr Asmah had demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that the Municipality which placed 79th position nationwide in the 2016/2017 District League Table assessment of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMADs), by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD–Ghana), performed creditably to a seventh position in the 2017/2018 assessment under his stewardship.

The Municipal Assembly was also fifth across the entire country under the Local Government Performance Management Assessment of MMDAs in 2019, and first in the Western Region through his efforts, he added.

The spokesperson emphasized that the MCE pro-actively ensured effective supervision for the implementation of the President’s prudent economic, social and infrastructure development policies, programmes and projects in the Municipality to benefit the citizenry.

“Mr Asmah has rolled out series of development projects in the Constituency and this has led to the construction of link roads and revamping of existing markets to improve upon economic activities, agriculture, Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHIPS) compounds and other health initiated programmes, provision of portable pipe borne water and construction of school blocks”.

He alleged that “Since Mr Asmah was inaugurated into office in 2017, he has suffered a series of opposition, threats, humiliation, physical and verbal attacks from some members of his own New Patriotic Party (NPP) that he once led as the Constituency Chairman before becoming the MCE”.

He underscored that if the revocation of the MCE’s appointment was not re-examined it would develop a huge drawback in the development of Tarkwa-Nsuaem and also affect the NPP’s fortunes in the 2020 general elections.

Source: GNA